uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.57

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 8035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.
QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06.
In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
