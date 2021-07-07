uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.57

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 8035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

