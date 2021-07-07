Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $40.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,716.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,335.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,685.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.