$145.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post sales of $145.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the highest is $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $159.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $589.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $649.70 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $668.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,228. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

