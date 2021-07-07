Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

ARAV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 7,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,747. Aravive has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

