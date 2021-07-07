Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

HTHT stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.98 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

