$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce $187.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.90 million and the highest is $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $178.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

