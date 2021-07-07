Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Rite Aid posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $208,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $1,750,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.87 million, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.