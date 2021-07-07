First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.40 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report sales of $152.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $154.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $612.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $616.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 264,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 8,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,822. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

