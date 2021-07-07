$60.25 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post $60.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the lowest is $55.20 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $59.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $212.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $217.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $238.80 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $253.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWIN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,099. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

