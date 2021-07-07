Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. 20,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,077. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

