IOST (IOST) Reaches One Day Volume of $85.55 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, IOST has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $403.14 million and $85.55 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00108620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.64 or 0.00934980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

