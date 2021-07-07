SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0702 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $388,137.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00133537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,830.46 or 1.00313856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00976459 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

