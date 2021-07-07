Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $93.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in InMode by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InMode by 137.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

INMD traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

