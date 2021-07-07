Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.53. Approximately 6,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 381,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Quanterix by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quanterix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,245,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.