Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) were down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 61,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 981,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after buying an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after buying an additional 399,332 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after buying an additional 314,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

