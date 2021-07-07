Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $246.58

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.17. 165,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,579. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $267.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

