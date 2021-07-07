Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. No Street GP LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 300.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. 11,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.