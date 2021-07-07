SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

