Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

