TD Securities Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) a $113.00 Price Target

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) has been assigned a $113.00 target price by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.03% from the company’s previous close.
WFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
NYSE:WFG traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. 39,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,827. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
