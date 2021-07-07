TD Securities Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) a $113.00 Price Target

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) has been assigned a $113.00 target price by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.03% from the company’s previous close.

WFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:WFG traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. 39,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,827. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

