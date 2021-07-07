good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get good natured Products alerts:

GDNP stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.04. 267,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The company has a market cap of C$222.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$1.98.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.