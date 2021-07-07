Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/29/2021 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $303.00.

6/25/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $283.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00.

5/9/2021 – Carvana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $315.67. 28,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of -153.98 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $13,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,165.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,416,458 shares of company stock worth $393,564,234. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

