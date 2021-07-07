American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Equity’s fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer also remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt, and agricultural loans. The company's balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders. The company targets sales between $5 to $6 billion in 2021. Shares of American Equity outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on the company's earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

AEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

AEL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $2,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

