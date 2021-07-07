Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report $110.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $442.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,483. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

