Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.79. Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.59. 4,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,068. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares in the company, valued at $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 740,852 shares of company stock worth $6,101,584. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

