PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation has a five-year capital investment plan in place to expand its renewable-generation capacity as well as focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The utility is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution. Moreover, the company signed an acquisition deal and also successfully divested its U.K. utility to concentrate on its core domestic operations. In addition, it has a strong liquidity position, which will enable it to meet its near-term debt obligation easily. Also, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, unplanned outages at power plants may increase expenses, lower revenues and affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Further, pollution-control execution costs and legal costs may weigh on its finances.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.84. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after buying an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

