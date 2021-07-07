Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $20.89 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. 166,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,736,745. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

