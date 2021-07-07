Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $388.36 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PayPal were worth $388,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.92. 356,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,377. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

