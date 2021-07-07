Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Up 4.4%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.90. 11,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

