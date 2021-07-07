Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $248.80 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tesla were worth $248,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $644.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $630.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.27 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $621.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.