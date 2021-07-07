Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $170.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:TT traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.36. 20,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,073. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

