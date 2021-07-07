Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on GASNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 12,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

