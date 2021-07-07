Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $51.00

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 5,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,438. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 182,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12,126.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 758,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 231,823 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.