SureRemit (RMT) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $5,660.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00132511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00165842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,559.02 or 1.00078347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00979154 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.