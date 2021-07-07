InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.80.
INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.
INMD traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,373. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
