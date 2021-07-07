InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,373. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.