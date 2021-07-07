VIBE Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. VIBE has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $105.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00936543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045067 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

