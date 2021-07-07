UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,040,866 shares of company stock valued at $282,720,204.

NASDAQ PATH traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 129,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,535. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

