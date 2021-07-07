Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00132746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00165501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.59 or 0.99784547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.78 or 0.00979424 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,622,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

