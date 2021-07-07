Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 396,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,723,444. The company has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.