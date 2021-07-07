Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. 15,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,227. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

