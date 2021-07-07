Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,387,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $147,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 537,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

HAIN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 10,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

