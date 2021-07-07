Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 962,970 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962,970 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $196,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 1,018,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,598,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $341.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

