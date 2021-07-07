Zacks: Analysts Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($6.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 434,019 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PolyPid by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.