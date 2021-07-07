Geert R. Kersten Buys 25,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CVM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 123,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $360.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.16. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 38.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 346,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 101,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.