Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,389. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $186.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.16.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

