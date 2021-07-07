Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 626,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,525. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.