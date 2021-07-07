Faceter (FACE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,120.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $2,120.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.21 or 0.00932323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

