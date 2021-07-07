Bintex Futures (BNTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $851,293.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $108,319.25 and approximately $851,293.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00133148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00165945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,563.75 or 1.00010711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00985288 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

