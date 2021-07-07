BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 692.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,699 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 4.44% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THCA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 19,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

