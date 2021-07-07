MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. Equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,552 shares of company stock valued at $309,757. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $6,894,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after buying an additional 389,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 212,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.